Bowring becomes first non-transplant organ retrieval govt hospital in Karnataka

Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital got its licence on Thursday to become the first non-transplant organ retrieval centre among both private and government hospitals in Karnataka. This has set an example for other government hospitals to follow suit.

The hospital that receives around 10-12 brain dead patients every year, who are either road accident victims or stroke patients are potential organ donors. But this potential remained untapped until now. Now with Bowring Hospital setting an example, more government hospitals will be encouraged to apply for licence to become organ retrieval centres.

Dr Kishore Phadke, Convener, Jeevasarthakathe, said that the waiting list for kidney patients in the state is around 3,000 patients, for liver around 600 patients, it is around 50-60 for double organ transplant of heart and lungs patients. Among other hospitals that have applied for organ retrieval licences are Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, KIMS, Hubbali, BIMS, Belagavi, and Lakeview Hospital, Belagavi.

"I have informed the authorities to speed up granting licences. As NIMHANS is centrally run, licence has already been given for organ retrieval. The health commissioner is the appropriate authority to grant the licence in the state," Phadke said. Pradhan Mantri Super Specialty Yojana (PMSSY) Hospital on Victoria Hospital campus is a liver transplant centre, hence, it can retrieve organs too.

Dr KS Manjunath, Dean and Director, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital said, "We already have the infrastructure and staff. We have counsellors who will talk to the patients and convince them to donate organs. Instead of simply burying the dead, now their organs will be used. Now, whoever is doing the transplant surgery, will come to Bowring and retrieve the organs. We will provide the supporting staff."

The supporting team of doctors include anaesthetists, assisting surgeons, nurses, OT technicians, and Group-D workers. Even though it is a cadaveric donation, retrieval is done under anaesthetic procedures to maintain the viability of the heart and sustain blood circulation to it.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, symbolically inaugurated the initiative here on Thursday at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. "He handed over the certificate to us. The OT he inaugurated was existing infrastructure but it was a sort of declaration that for all practical purposes we can do organ retrieval from Thursday," Manjunath said who applied for the licence six months back.