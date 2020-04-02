British national thanks Kerala govt for 'first-class' COVID-19 care

A novel coronavirus-infected British tourist in Kerala was all in praise for the Kerala health sector and the treatment he received as he walked out the Kochi Government Medical College on Wednesday after being tested negative for COVID-19.

The first-person account of the British national, Brian Neil, contradicts with the criticism of the daughter of another COVID-19-infected British couple at Kochi that her parents were in filthy hospital isolation units. As reported by some international media, she also expressed concerns that the hospital conditions may make her parents more ill and could cause a massive impact on mental health.

"Medical treatment was first-class. I cannot forget it," Brain said and personally thanked every one right from the Kerala government, health minister and Ernakulam district collector and doctors for the treatment rendered to him. He would be kept under observation for nearly two more weeks.

Brian Neil was among a group of tourists from Britain at Munnar high-range tourist spot in Kerala. He was tested positive on March 14 night. But the British tourists managed to go out of the hotel, flouting the direction to remain in isolation, and reached the Kochi international airport and boarded a Dubai bound flight.

A team led by Ernakulam district collector S Suhas offloaded the British tourists in the last minute and shifted them to hospital. Six others in the group, including Brian's wife Jane Lockwood, were also later tested COVID-19 positive and all were admitted to the coronavirus isolation wards of the government medical college hospital. An HIV drug combination was successfully used on the British national, who suffered critical respiratory issues.

In order to ensure proper hospitality, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation was entrusted with the task of providing toiletries of their needs in the hospital rooms and even food of their choice was offered.