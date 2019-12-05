Called by HRD Ministry for meeting: DUTA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2019, 13:33pm ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2019, 14:20pm ist
Members of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), Federation of Central Universities’ Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA) and other organizations hold placards during a 'People’s March' to protest against Privatisation of universities, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said its office-bearers have been called for a meeting by the Human Resource Development Ministry on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 pm and will see them putting forth their demands for the absorption of ad-hoc teachers, withdrawal of the August 28 circular mandating the appointment of guest teachers, among others, DUTA said.

Teachers started their strike on Wednesday to demand a resolution of their long-standing demands. 

