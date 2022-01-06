Case against Kerala Sangh Parivar leader, 200 activists for provocative slogans

Case against Kerala Sangh leader for provoking slogans

PTI
PTI, Kannur,
  • Jan 06 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Valsan Thillankeri, a prominent leader of the Sangh Parivar in Kerala, and over 200 activists of an outfit have been booked for allegedly making provocative speech and slogans during a rally organised by the Hindu Aikya Vedi here, police said on Thursday.

Police said the rally was organised by the Hindu Aikya Vedi, a Sangh outfit, on Wednesday demanding action against "extremist forces" operating in Kerala. Besides Thillankeri, cases were registered against over 200 activists of the outfit, they said.

Thillankeri is the working president of the Hindu Aikya Vedi. According to police, the alleged provocative slogans were raised during the protest march organised by them in the town.

The march was held from bank road to stadium corner in the politically volatile district. The case was registered under various sections of IPC including 143 (Unlawful Assembly) and 147 (Punishment for rioting), police said.

Rallies were organised over 100 places across state under the aegis of Hindu Aikya Vedi on Wednesday in view of recent killings of RSS workers allegedly by the activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political offshoot Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

There was heavy deployment of police in various places following intelligence inputs that there could be trouble during the marches when it passes through SDPI pockets in the state.

Sangh Parivar
Kerala
India News
provocative speech

