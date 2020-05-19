Case against one more Congress MP in Kerala; Congress leaders stage hunger strike in home quarantine

A police case has been registered against Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh in Kerala for flouting the lockdown norms, while another Congress MP and a MLA were staging a hunger strike in home quarantine demanding action against a minister for allegedly flouting the social distancing norms.

The case was registered against Suresh and 12 other Congress local leaders and workers for staging a stir on a boat in Alappuzha district in Kerala protesting against alleged lapses in giving assistance to those hit by the previous floods in Kerala. Police sources said that the MP and 12 others traveled in a boat without following the social distancing norms and, hence, case registered under various sections of Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 of Kerala.

A similar case was registered against Congress MP from Kerala Adoor Prakash on April 30 for attending a function to distribute food kits at Nedumangad, about 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city.

Meanwhile, Congress MP T N Prathapan and MLA Anil Akkara, who were among the five Congress leaders directed to remain in home quarantine the other day for interacting with people who were later tested COVID-19 positive, staged a 24-hours hunger strike during the quarantine. They demanded that Kerala Local Administration Minister A C Moideen should also be quarantined for interacting with NRIs repatriated. The health authorities earlier maintained that there was no need for the minister to remain quarantined as he maintained enough distance and was wearing mask.

All the five Congress leaders from Kerala, including three MPs and two MLAs, who were earlier directed to remain in home quarantined already tested COVID-19 negative. But health officials directed them to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.