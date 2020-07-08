Sathankulam case: 5 more policemen questioned by CB-CID

CB-CID questioning five more policemen in Sathankulam case

PTI
PTI, Tuticorin,
  • Jul 08 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 15:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Five policemen were being questioned in connection with the case of deaths of a father and son duo in this district, the Crime Branch-CID, which is presently handling the sensational case said on Wednesday.

Days after the arrest and remand of five police personnel, five more policemen were now being "enquired," over the alleged police torture following which Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks died, an official told PTI.

While Bennicks died on June 22, his father passed away the next day at a government hospital in Kovilpatti town in Tuticorin district.

The duo were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders by keeping open their mobile phone outlet beyond the permitted business hours.

The case is presently being handled by the CB-CID pending take over by the CBI and the five arrested policemen including aninspector were lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

Tamil Nadu government had said on Tuesday that the Centre has issued a notification on CBI's take over of the case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
crime branch
custodial death

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

 