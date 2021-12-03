CBI charge-sheet CPM leaders in Kasargod murder

The CBI on Friday filed charge-sheet against 24 persons, including a former CPM MLA, in connection with the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Kasargod in February, 2019.

Former MLA K V Kunhiraman was arraigned as the 20th accused in the case on Thursday. Peethambaran, another local leader of the party, was the first accused. Eleven accused, including Peethambaran, were earlier arraigned by the Kerala police that probed the case initially.

The CBI probe found that Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarathlal were murdered in retaliation to the political clashes in the region. The court ordered CBI probe on the basis of a plea of the parents of the deceased. The left-front government in Kerala objected CBI probe, which triggered allegation of attempt to protect the accused.

