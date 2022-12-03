CBI issues notice to KCR's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

TRS legislator Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said that she was issued a CBI notice in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

The notice dated 2 December says that Kavitha needs to be questioned in the case registered against Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, GNCT of Delhi and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

“During the course of case investigation, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation,” the notice served under Section 160 of Cr. P.C said.

The CBI notice comes following the inclusion of Kavitha's name in the Enforcement Directorate's remand report of Amit Arora, one of the accused in the alleged fraud.

Calling it “BJP's political conspiracy,” the former Nizamabad MP has however stated her willingness to cooperate with the central probe agencies in the case.

While the CBI sleuths gave her the option of being questioned either at her residence in Hyderabad “or preferably Delhi” on 6 December, Kavitha said she informed the authorities that she can meet them at her Hyderabad residence as per their request on the given date.

Delhi and Telangana BJP leaders have been alleging the involvement of Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam for some time now.