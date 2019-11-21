Censured MLAs in Kerala remind Speaker of his past ado

As Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday censured four Congress MLAs for climbing the Speaker's dais, the Opposition embarrassed Sreeramakrishnan recollecting the bedlam created by the CPM MLAs, including him, by throwing the Speaker's chair a few years ago.

The Speaker censured MLAs Roji M John, I C Balakrishnan, Anwar Sadat and Eldose Kunnapillil for climbing on the dais on Wednesday demanding action against the police for beating up Congress MLA Shafi Paramabil during a march.

As the Speaker read the order censuring the MLAs, the Opposition MLAs raised pictures of the bedlam in the Assembly in March 2015. MLAs of CPM who were in the Opposition then entered the dais and damaged properties in order to prevent then finance minister K M Mani who faced corruption allegations, from presenting the budget. Sreeramakrishnan was also on the dais during the bedlam.

The Speaker, however, remained unmoved by this, but later commented that he would not succumb to Opposition's attempts to put him under pressure by citing past incidents.

The Opposition disrupted the day's proceedings by entering the well and raising slogans demanding action against police officials. The current session ended on Thursday.