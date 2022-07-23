Central team takes stock of rain damage in Telangana

Central team to assess rain damage meets Telangana Chief secretary

Chief Secretary thanked the central team for visiting the state and seeing the damage caused to irrigation projects

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad ,
  • Jul 23 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 12:42 ist
People walk during monsoon rain in the backdrop of the historic Charminar, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a de-briefing session with the inter-ministerial central team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Sourav Ray, which toured flood-affected districts of the state during the last two days.

An official release issued on Saturday said the team which returned to the state capital last night was briefed by Kumar about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the state. Senior central government officials came to Hyderabad and travelled as two teams and visited several districts on July 21 and 22, it said.

Also Read | Battered by rains, Telangana braces for more downpour

Earlier, Central teams held a meeting with secretary disaster management Rahul Bojja and reviewed the situation in the state. One team visited Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad districts while the other team visited Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts to assess the damage caused by floods.

The team visited several villages to have firsthand information about the situation. Chief Secretary thanked the central team for visiting the state and seeing the damage caused to irrigation projects, roads and damage caused to various departments.

The central team complimented the District administration, state government, NDRF teams, Indian Air Force, and Army teams for their coordinated efforts which have resulted in minimal loss of life in spite of heavy rains and floods.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
India News
rain

What's Brewing

Does soccer still need the header?

Does soccer still need the header?

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

How satellites revolutionised the way we see world

How satellites revolutionised the way we see world

Whackyverse | Murmu murmur

Whackyverse | Murmu murmur

DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP

DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Eating in the dark

Eating in the dark

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

 