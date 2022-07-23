Central team to assess rain damage meets Telangana Chief secretary

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a de-briefing session with the inter-ministerial central team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Sourav Ray, which toured flood-affected districts of the state during the last two days.

An official release issued on Saturday said the team which returned to the state capital last night was briefed by Kumar about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the state. Senior central government officials came to Hyderabad and travelled as two teams and visited several districts on July 21 and 22, it said.

Earlier, Central teams held a meeting with secretary disaster management Rahul Bojja and reviewed the situation in the state. One team visited Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad districts while the other team visited Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts to assess the damage caused by floods.

The team visited several villages to have firsthand information about the situation. Chief Secretary thanked the central team for visiting the state and seeing the damage caused to irrigation projects, roads and damage caused to various departments.

The central team complimented the District administration, state government, NDRF teams, Indian Air Force, and Army teams for their coordinated efforts which have resulted in minimal loss of life in spite of heavy rains and floods.