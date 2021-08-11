Centre asks Kerala to review gap between vaccine doses

Centre asks Kerala to review gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

Kerala reported more than half of the total Covid-19 cases in the country in the past seven days

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 14:54 ist
Kerala's Pathanamthitta is witnessing a large number of Covid-19 reinfections, particularly among those who have received one dose. That is why the Centre has asked the state to review the data and study whether the gap between the two doses needs to be reduced, according to a report by the Times of India.

The district has reported 14,974 infections after the first dose and 5,042 after the second dose, and it is using more Covishield injections.

Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, said, "This is being further reviewed with the state. We need to know when did the person test positive after taking the second dose and if he/she had a mild or severe infection and required hospitalisation. We have sought this information from other districts too."

Kerala reported more than half of the total Covid-19 cases in the country in the past seven days, the central government said on Tuesday. The state has a higher rate of vaccine coverage with around 54% of people have received the first dose and more than 23% of people have received both doses. But cases of re-infection are high in the state despite two doses of vaccine.

