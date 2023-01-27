Chandrababu's son embarks on a 4000 km padayatra

The party has named the march as 'Yuva Galam' to reconnect with the masses, especially appealing to the youth

DHNS
DHNS, Hyderabad ,
  • Jan 27 2023, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 21:42 ist
Nara Lokesh. Credit: Twitter/@naralokesh

TDP General Secretary, and party chief Chandrababu Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh has embarked on a 4000 km padayatra in the state to be covered in 400 days and culminate in time for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

The sole aim of the foot march, TDP leaders say, is to free the state from the “atrocious rule of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

The party has named the march as “Yuva Galam” to reconnect with the masses, especially appealing to the youth.

Lokesh who had served as the IT minister in the previous TDP government, lost the 2019 assembly election contesting from Mangalagiri. He is at present a MLC.

On Friday, after offering prayers at various religious places, Lokesh started off from Kuppam, his father Naidu's home constituency of seven terms falling at the trijunction of Andhra-Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The march would end at Ichchapuram at the top most point of Andhra Pradesh bordering Odisha.

AP state assembly elections are due to be held in May 2024, along with the general elections.

The TDP which had lost power in 2019, restricted to only 23 segments, is facing the challenge of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy who has set a target of winning all the 175 seats this time.

TDP
Chandrababu Naidu
Nara Lokesh
Andhra Pardesh

