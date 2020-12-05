Child Welfare Committee chairman alleged of sexually harassing minor girl in Kerala

A minor girl at Kannur district in Kerala who suffered sexual abuse has alleged of further sexual harassment by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairman while recording the statement.

A case under POCSO Act has been registered at Thalassery police station in Kannur district in this regard against the chairman of the district CWC.

According to the police, the girl had initially suffered sexual harassment and in that connection, her statement was recorded by the CWC chairman in October.

Later the girl's statement was recorded by a magistrate as part of the investigation in the initial sexual harassment case. It was while giving the statement to the magistrate that the girl mentioned about the sexual harassment she suffered from the CWM chairman while recording her statement.

Based on that, a fresh case was registered under section 12 of the POCSO Act on Friday.

A former member of a Child Welfare Committee said that earlier also there were allegations regarding the CWCs recording statements of children who suffer sexual harassment.

"The committees are only supposed to see if the child who suffered sexual assault need care and protection. But many committees go for detailed statement recording, which itself amounts to harassment," she said.