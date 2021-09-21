Christians behind most conversions in India, not Muslims, claims NDA ally Natesan

Vellappally Natesan, a prominent Kerala Hindu leader and general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana yogam -- an outfit of Kerala's numerically strong Ezhava community -- in a controversial remark said that it was not the Muslims but Christians who are at the “forefront” of conversions and “love jihad”.

The SNDP yogam general secretary and patron of NDA ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena hit out at the remarks of a catholic priest who had alleged that Ezhava youths had recently lured girls from a parish under the Syro-Malabar Church near Kottayam. Natesan claimed that certain sections of the Christian community are known for the most number of religious conversions in India.

"In case one girl falls in love with a Muslim boy, she may go with him and convert. But in this case, the missionaries convert the whole family. Why don't we talk about it? Who is known for the most number of conversions in India? It's the Christian missionaries. It's a fact," Natesan alleged.

Natesan, who strongly supported the renaissance movement undertaken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the right-wing protests opposing the entry of women in all age groups in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, alleged that the minorities have become a strong vote bank and receive all benefits from the government. "It's the Christian missionaries who have exploited the deprived sections of society and conducted the most number of religious conversions," the SNDP leader said.

Kerala has been a talking point on religion and 'jihad' after Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt's remarks on narcotic and 'love jihad' were widely criticised. The bishop said Christian girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth belonging to other religions.

Natesan's statement against the Bishop came as a setback for the BJP which had thrown its weight behind the Catholic priest over the issue.

Muslim outfits, leaders protested the statement of Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, alleging that it was meant to create a communal divide in Kerala society.

(With inputs from agencies)

