Civic body pulled up for Kochi flooding

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Kochi City Corporation for flash floods and waterlogging in witnessed in the city on Monday.
The court asked that a task force headed by the district collector should be formed to curb flooding in the city.
The court observed that clogging of canals and drains led to the flash floods. The water receded after a massive drive by various government agencies.
