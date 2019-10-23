Civic body pulled up for Kochi flooding

  • Oct 23 2019, 19:47pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 23:32pm ist
Residents wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall in Kochi, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Heavy rains are likely to lash several parts of Kerala as the North East monsoon became active over the state. (PTI Photo)

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Kochi City Corporation for flash floods and waterlogging in witnessed in the city on Monday.

The court asked that a task force headed by the district collector should be formed to curb flooding in the city.

The court observed that clogging of canals and drains led to the flash floods. The water receded after a massive drive by various government agencies.

