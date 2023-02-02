CM Stalin's surprise inspection at Vellore tribal school, checks breakfast scheme

Stalin pays surprise visit to Vellore tribal school

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Feb 02 2023, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 17:05 ist
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at the Adi Dravidar school in Vellore district to check on the breakfast scheme and whether it was being served properly.

Stalin was accompanied by Vellore district collector Kumaravel Pandian and Vellore corporation commissioner, P Ashok Kumar.

The Chief Minister reached the school around 7:30 am and enquired with the headmaster Anbazhagan on the requirements of the school as well as the quality of breakfast being served there.

The school headmaster Anbhazhagan while speaking to media persons said, "The Chief Minister was very polite, but I was speechless on seeing him in person. He even served breakfast to a few students."

Stalin, according to the headmaster enquired about the number of students in the school, their studies, and the quality of breakfast being served.

It is to be noted that this is a Government school maintained by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare. The school has presently 132 students which include 73 girl students. Most of the students are from the Tribal Irula community.

The Chief Minister also visited a wellness centre at Sathuvachari which is within the Vellore corporation limits. The Vellore corporation has already constructed 20 wellness centres at a cost of Rs 25 lakh each.

M K Stalin also visited the community kitchen where the breakfast is prepared under the state government scheme of free breakfast for school students. The community kitchen at Vellore prepares breakfast for 3,269 students and serves 48 corporation-run schools.

M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
India News

