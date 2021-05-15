Coast Guard ship from Karnataka rescues 3 fishermen off Kannur coast during Cyclone Tauktae search operations

The Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram from Karnataka has rescued three distressed fishermen off Kannur in Kerala during the search and rescue mission carried out in the wake of cyclone Tauktae.

According to Coast Guard Commander DIG Venkatesh, the fishing boat IFB IND KL 08 M0 2536 reportedly had an engine failure in mid-sea. The rescue operation was taken up at midnight on May 14.

The three fishermen were provided with food and are in healthy condition. ICGS Vikram will hand over the fishermen to the Fisheries Department and Coastal Security personnel at Kochi, he added.

