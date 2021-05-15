Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen off Kannur coast

Coast Guard ship from Karnataka rescues 3 fishermen off Kannur coast during Cyclone Tauktae search operations

According to Coast Guard Commander DIG Venkatesh, the fishing boat IFB IND KL 08 M0 2536 reportedly had an engine failure in mid-sea

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • May 15 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 11:35 ist
ICGS Vikram will hand over the fishermen to the Fisheries Department and Coastal Security personnel at Kochi. Credit: Indian Coast Guard Karnataka

The Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram from Karnataka has rescued three distressed fishermen off Kannur in Kerala during the search and rescue mission carried out in the wake of cyclone Tauktae.

According to Coast Guard Commander DIG Venkatesh, the fishing boat IFB IND KL 08 M0 2536 reportedly had an engine failure in mid-sea. The rescue operation was taken up at midnight on May 14.

The three fishermen were provided with food and are in healthy condition. ICGS Vikram will hand over the fishermen to the Fisheries Department and Coastal Security personnel at Kochi, he added.
 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Indian Coast Guard
Kerala
Cyclone Tauktae

Related videos

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 