Congress leader in Kerala allegedly sought RSS help

The RSS in Kerala is stepping up its attack against Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress with BJP-RSS leaders alleging that Satheesan had earlier sought RSS help in elections and a picture of Satheesan attending an RSS event was shared on social media.

The RSS's attack on Satheesan is a sequel to Satheesan's statement that the recent anti-Constitutional remarks of a CPM minister in Kerala were from a book penned by RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, 'Bunch of Thoughts'. Even as the RSS reportedly decided to initiate legal notice to Satheesan in this regard, he stood by his stand.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that Satheesan was trying to get the support of religious fundamentalists by opposing the RSS now even though he had attended RSS's event earlier.

Subsequently, Hindu Aikya Vedi leader R V Babu said in a social media post that the Satheesan's stand against the RSS was a farce as he had even sought RSS's help in elections and also participated in RSS's function. A picture of Satheesan attending a Golwalkar's birth anniversary function organised by Sangh Parivar outfit Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram in 2006 was also shared by Babu on social media.

Satheesan was yet to make any comments on it.

The fresh development would be a shot in the arm for the CPM in Kerala which has been alleging of Congress - RSS nexus in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said in a social media post that the Constitution required many amendments. As many pointed out there are certain foreign concepts in the Constitution. The secularism envisaged in the Constitution is also quite distorted, he said.