Cops had no option: BJP leader on Mangaluru firing

Justifying the death of two protesters in police firing Mangaluru, BJP National Secretary H Raja on Friday said police had to resort to firing since the agitators were threatening to kill "hundreds of people."

"There was no option left for the police. We will reply with stone if a stone is thrown at us and our reply to a gun will also be through a gun," Raja told reporters here.

The BJP leader, who has a penchant for stoking controversies, was speaking after leading a protest against Opposition parties that they are agitating over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Contending that CAA was the need of the hour, Raja accused DMK, Congress, VCK and MDMK of instigating people on communal lines. "Why is Stalin leading the protest against CAA? Why is he trying to divide people? All his claims are false propaganda. Stalin hasn't read the CAA but he is instigating people," he alleged.

Hundreds of BJP cadres and members of various organisations participated in the protests at Valluvar Kottam. The protesters shouted slogans in favour of CAA and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for protecting minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.