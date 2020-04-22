Coronavirus: Kerala's Kannur COVID-19 tally keeps escalating

Kannur district in Kerala continues to be on high alert as seven of the 11 COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday were in the district.

Unlike the higher number of persons getting cured in the previous days, only one infected person was tested negative in the state on Wednesday.

A triple lockdown with tight police vigil was being implemented in the district from Tuesday and police registered cases against those moved out for unnecessary reasons. At present out of the 127 COVID-19 active cases in Kerala, 61 are in Kannur. There are around 20 hotspots in the district.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Five persons who came from abroad more than 28 days back were among those tested positive in Kerala. Kerala government already decided to test all persons who came from abroad.

One health worker and two house surgeons were also among those got infected on Wednesday. The house surgeons had recently travelled to other states.

Of the 437 persons infected so far, 308 cured so far while two persons died.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that in the wake of reports that many persons from Tamilnadu were trying to cross the border to Kerala illegally, police checking along the border areas would be enhanced.