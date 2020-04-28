Coronavirus Lockdown: Endosulfan victims stage online stir in Kerala's Kasargod

Scores of victims of endosulfan at Kasargod district in Kerala staged a novel protest on Monday by staging a day-long fasting at their houses and spread the pictures through social media.

The demonstration was staged to highlight the difficulties being faced by endosulfan victims in getting treatment at the time of lockdown as well as to protest against delay in sanctioning welfare measures to 511 victims below the age of 18 who were recently included in the list of nearly 6,600 endosulfan victims.

Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan, leader of an action council of endosulfan victims, said that the demonstration was held during the lockdown days to remind the authorities of the hardships being faced by endosulfan victims who were in a lockdown condition throughout their life.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shailaja on Monday gave sanction for utilising Rs 2 crore for treatment of endosulfan victims.