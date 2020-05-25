Lockdown: Low-key Eid celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus Lockdown: Low-key Eid celebrations in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 25 2020, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 14:43 ist
Muslim passengers exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr as they arrive at Chennai airport for domestic travel, after flights resumed during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai, Monday, May 25, 2020. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Low-key celebrations marked Eid-ul-Fitr in Tamil Nadu as the faithful had to confine prayers indoors since mosques are closed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Young and old held prayers inside their homes on Monday, with all places of religious worship remaining closed due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As mosques are also not open for congregational prayers in view of the lockdown, jamaths everywhere had sent messages to the people to offer prayers at home.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and a host of leaders extended their Ramzan greetings.

"Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan. The festival is a celebration of sincere devotion, charity, brotherhood and gratitude to the Almighty," Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect, compassion and love," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Eid-ul-Fitr
Ramzan
Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 