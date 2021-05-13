Covid-19 claiming lives of more middle-aged persons in Kerala

As the daily Covid-19 deaths in Kerala continues to escalate, more middle-aged people are succumbing to the virus. This has triggered a major concern as many families in the state have lost the breadwinners to Covid-19.

Kerala witnessed the highest daily Covid-19 deaths of 95 on Wednesday, taking the total deaths to 6,053. While the average death of those below the age of 60 was 25 per cent all these while, on Wednesday, it crossed 27 per cent. The average death of persons below the age of 60 was 24 per cent in December 2020.

Also read — States gear up to tackle Covid-19 in villages with online consultations, surveillance committees

Health experts cite that comorbidities and changes in the variants of the virus are the major reasons why more youngsters were now succumbing to Covid-19. Most of those below the age of 60 who succumbed to Covid-19 were found to be suffering from some or the other ailments.

Kerala Health Department Nodal officer Dr Amar Fettle said that the virus was undergoing mutation and traces of new variants were being spotted. Hence, even those who got vaccinated were being urged to follow the Covid-19 protocol.

A large section of middle-aged persons, who were so far not much serious about social distancing norms as well as getting vaccinated, were now eagerly awaiting for their turn to get vaccinated, a Health Department official said.

The state could however heave a sigh of relief that the death rate in the state is still comparatively low at 0.3 per cent. Of the 6,053 Covid-19 deaths reported in Kerala till Wednesday, 4,541 were 60 plus. Among 1,512 were below the age of 60, while 1,277 were in the 41-59 age group.

Meanwhile, a youth succumbed to Covid-19 at Thrissur district in Kerala soon after posting a video complaining about the lack of adequate medical care. Nakulam, a native of Vadanapally in Thrissur, died at Thrissur Medical College hospital on Tuesday. Soon after his death, a video of Nakulam complaining of lack of proper care went viral on social media. Nakulam himself was believed to have posted the video just before his death. He was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments over the last ten years.