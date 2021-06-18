Covid-19 curfew extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 30

Curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jun 18 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 15:55 ist
A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily. Credit: AFP Photo

The Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30, but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings.

Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Friday.

The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily.

In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

