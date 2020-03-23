COVID-19: Curfew imposed in Puducherry till March 31

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Mar 23 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 22:47 ist
A street in Puducherry on Janta Curfew. Credit: Twitter (@pibchennai)

Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 PM on Monday till March 31 to contain spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday.

Puducherry has so far reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala.

