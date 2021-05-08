Covid-19: Kerala government to ensure food to those on streets

After announcing free ration kit supply to all card holders as Kerala went on a nine day lockdown from Saturday, the state government is also chalking out schemes to ensure food is provided to the hapless people on the streets.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that steps were being initiated to ensure that no one starve during the lockdown. The ward-level committees under local bodies were directed to identify those people in the Kerala who may not get food during the lockdown days.

"Beggars and those staying on the streets should be identified. They should be provided food either from nearby canteens or by opening community kitchens," Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, the Covid scenario in Kerala remained grim with the test positivity rate remaining at a high level of 28.25 per cent. With 41,971 more Covid positive cases being reported on Saturday the total number of active cases reached 4.17 lakh.

Oxygen scarcity was being reported from some major hospitals in the state, even as the Chief Minister said that as of now there was no major cause for concern over oxygen.

"However, if the situation continues the state would require additional oxygen and hence steps in this regard were being initiated," he said.

He also said that the people generally cooperated with the lockdown by staying at homes.