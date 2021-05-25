Covid situation in Kerala under control: Veena George

Newly-appointed Kerala Health Minister Veena George claimed that the Covid situation in Kerala is under control.

Speaking to NDTV, George said: "Daily deaths have been seeing an increase lately but the death rate is still low. For every 100 cases there are three deaths reported in Kerala. We expect daily counts to reduce as well. The current increase must be seen in the context of the huge peak from recent weeks".

George said the state government is focussing on increasing the supply of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

"Kerala has received 91 lakh doses. This includes supply from the centre as well as recent arrivals directly from companies. We are pressuring (the centre) for more," she said.

"We have vaccinated 49 per cent of those above 45 with at least one dose each. Twenty per cent have got both doses. We are in desperate need of vaccines. The state is ready to buy vaccines and has floated tenders for three crore doses. June 2 is the last date for vendors to apply," she added.