CPI(M) can’t decide whether to flay or praise Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

The verbal tussle between Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the Indian National Congress, over Bharat Jodo Yatra taking more time in Kerala than in Uttar Pradesh, seemed more about a direct confrontation between the two parties at state level, than a fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level.

Kerala was the only remaining state that would see a Congress-CPI(M) “direct electoral fight”. And, according to political observers, both parties would hope to have maximum gains in the southern state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, the Congress-led United Democratic Front swept 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. Reportedly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad was a key factor.

In 2021, however, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front made history by winning a second consecutive term in the state.

According to political analyst Jacob George, it was “quite obvious” that both CPI(M) and the Congress “would be more concerned” about Kerala in the “present context as it was a matter of existence for both the parties”, especially the CPI(M).

“Hence there was no surprise over Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra spending more days in Kerala rather than in Uttar Pradesh, and the CPI(M) getting disturbed over it,” he said.

Apart from the tweet by CPI(M): “Bharat Jodo or Seat Jodo? 18 days in Kerala and 2 days in UP. Strange Way to Fight BJP-RSS”, Kerala’s Left leaders were also trying to pick holes in the Yatra.

Former CPI(M) MLA M Swaraj went as far as to call it a “container yatra”, referring to containers with “luxury facilities” being used by Gandhi.

However, the CPI(M) leadership later decided to maintain a balanced approach, as flaying Congress’s national demonstration could affect the Opposition parties’ unity at the national level to fight the BJP.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan Master said that his party was not against Congress’s Yatra as it was a democratic process. He said the party would only react to any political attacks on it by the Congress.

Congress leaders in Kerala, on the other hand, said the CPI(M) was rattled by “the response being received by Gandhi’s yatra. “Day by day the response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the people was growing,” Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala’s Kollam district on Wednesday. Gandhi visited the Sivagiri matha there and offered prayers to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. He also held talks with the saints at the matha.