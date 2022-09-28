CPM in Kerala on the defensive over coalition party's alleged PFI links

The ruling CPM in Kerala is now on the defensive as BJP alleged that a leader of Indian National League (INL), which is a coalition partner of the CPM, is associated with Rehab India Foundation (RIF), an affiliate of Popular Front of India (PFI).

BJP leader Amit Malaviya and BJP Kerala president K Surendran alleged that INL national president Muhammed Sulaiman was associated with RIF. They also pointed out that INL's Ahammad Devarkovil is Ports Minister in the CPM in Kerala. Alleging that Devarkovil was also associated with RFI, Suendran asked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make his stand clear on INL.

Read | Kerala on high alert after PFI ban

Meanwhile, INL top leader Kassim Irikkur reacted that Sulaiman was earlier associated with RIF as RIF was initially having a secular face. But later he resigned from it and is now not at all associated with it. He also termed baselees the allegations that party's minister Devarkovil was associated with RIF.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked the BJP to come out with proof for INL's links with RIF or PFI.