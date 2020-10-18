Daily Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu drops below 4,000 mark

Daily Covid-19 infections in TN drops below 4,000 mark

Tamil Nadu's daily Covid-19 case count on Sunday dipped below the 4,000 mark, with the tally touching 6.87 lakh, while 56 fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,642.

The state logged 3,914 infections, out of which Chennai reported 1,036, Coimbatore 319, Thiruvallur 195, Salem 188, Chengalpet 174 and Tirupur 166.

Of the total of 56 deaths, a 55-year-old man did not have comorbidities and two men, aged 30, had chronic illness.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases and with 4,929 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, a total of 6,37,637 people have got cured.

Correspondingly the active cases have dipped to 39,121, the bulletin said.

As many as 90,286 samples were tested and 89,46,566 specimens have so far been examined in 192 Covid labs across the state.

