Dead cows towed on road, IRB invites wrath of Hindu outfit

  • Dec 06 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 22:36 ist
A video of IRB infrastructure developers company involved in highway works allegedly towing away two dead cows after tying them to the rear of a vehicle, has drawn the ire of an Hindu organisation.

The clip, purportedly showing carcasses of two cows found on National Highway 66 being dragged away by using a rope instead of loading them into the vehicle, has gone viral on social media.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) expressed anguish over the incident and alleged that cows are dying daily on the roads due to the unscientific manner in which the highway works are being executed by the IRB infrastructure developers, entrusted with the task of widening the National Highway.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at the Byndoor police station in Udupi district in this connection, based on a complaint lodged by an eyewitness Prashanth Moily of Byndoor, police sources said.

