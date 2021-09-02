Despite Covid-19 effect, record number of placements at University of Hyderabad

Despite the pandemic effect on the economy, 396 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have received placement offers ranging from Rs 3.50 to Rs 17.71 lakhs per annum, for the 2020-21 year.

This is the highest number of placements in the university's history, coordinated through the campus Placement Guidance Advisory Bureau (PGAB).

Over 221 students were placed in 132 companies through the campus placements just before the Covid-19 lockdowns earlier this year. From May 2021, companies conducted video interviews and online assessments as they could not physically visit the university campus.

The final tally was 396 students placed with 213 companies, UoH officials said.

“It is gratifying to note that against the heavy odds such as Covid-19 lockdowns, PGAB secured record placements for the 2020-21 batch University students. We are confident that the successfully placed students will continue to keep the flag of UoH flying high,”Professor Salman Abdul Moiz, Professor-in-charge for PGAB said.

The hiring firms included many reputed organisations, in the public and private sectors, and in various fields like TCS, GE, One Convergence, Deloitte, Dr Reddy’s, Bridge i2i, Blaize, Techsophy, Phenom People, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Elastic Run, Azentio Software Pvt Ltd, UBS, Global Data, Jocata, Cargo flash Ltd, Brane Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Accenture, Mercedes-Benz, Pega System, Cognizant, Team F1, Thought Works, Manthan School.