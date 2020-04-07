Despite new coronavirus cases, Kerala has a sigh of relief

Even as fresh COVID-19 cases are still being reported in Kerala, the state is heaving a sigh of relief over the low death rate, increasing recovery rate and the declining rate of new cases.

While the death rate in India is close to three percent, in Kerala it is only 0.6 percent as only two of the 327 found infected so far died. With 59 persons so far ben recovered, the recovery rate of COVID-19 in Kerala is also 18 per cent while the national average was only around 6.6 per cent.

Recovery of a couple aged around 90 was a feather in the cap for Kerala Health sector as the worldwide recovery chances of aged persons were found to be very bleak.

While Kerala witnessed a steep increase of 20 to 30 cases daily till last week, over the last few days the rate of fresh cases is around 10 only. Out of the 327 COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala till Monday, around 230 cases were on persons who returned from aboard, especially Gulf countries, and those who attended the Nizamuddin congregation.

Only around 100 cases were found to be infected due to local contacts and all of them were family members, close relatives and friends of those who came from abroad with the infection.

Health department sources said that with the lockdown coming into force and the 14 days incubation period of coronavirus over, the chances of fresh cases on those who came from abroad are very feeble. The only chance for fresh cases now could be through local contacts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja already expressed hopes that Kerala seems to be out of a panic situation with no signs of a community spread so far.