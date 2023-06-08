DH Deciphers | Increasing man-animal conflict in Nilgiris

The picturesque Nilgiri hills have been reporting an increase in the number of man-animal conflicts for more than five years, with people losing their lives and getting hurt due to attacks by elephant, bear, Indian Gaur and other wild animals who stray into human habitat. E T B Sivapriyan examines the reasons.

What’s causing an increase in man-animal conflicts in the Nilgiris?

The causative factors vary. They include indiscriminate dumping in empty landfills, encroachment of forest land, agriculture plantation, change of animal behaviour due to deterioration in the quality of forests and unregulated activities in the forest after sunset. In Gudalur sub-division alone over 30 people were killed between 2018 and 2022 in elephant attacks after the jumbos strayed into human settlements. Nearly a dozen attacks by bears have been reported in 2022 in the same district. While elephants run amok in Gudalur, it is bears and Indian Gaurs in Kothagiri that raid homes and agriculture plantations. Besides Nilgiris, such problems occur in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts as well.

An increase in the number of agriculture plantations and tea estates violating the rules add to the conflicts. The estates are supposed to close their operations before it gets dark, but human movement continues in the evening, increasing the risks of attacks from tiger, elephant, leopard, and sloth bear.

Is poor waste management aggravating the conflict?

Yes, according to the locals, who blame the local administration for poor waste management. The dumping of garbage in vacant land, especially in forest fringes, in Gudalur and Kotagiri towns is common even though there are no designated landfills. The locals say the number of such illegal garbage dumps has increased over the years, and so has the movement of wild animals. Similar issues are being faced by the residents of Gudalur and Pandalur subdivisions of the district.

Read | Rise in man-animal conflict in Kashmir, rapid urbanisation to be blamed: Experts

The Nilgiris district has 11 town panchayats and four municipalities, and all of them claim to have a “robust” waste disposal plan. The administration now says steps will be taken to clear the landfills. Another problem is the rapid increase in the number of tourists visiting Ooty and surrounding areas. Nearly a million people visited the Nilgiris in April-May this year. They dump tetra packs and other plastic items which further adds to the problem.

Is food dumping the only factor causing a rise in man-animal conflict?

No. Habitat degradation and reckless behaviour by a section of people are also to be blamed, says wildlife watchers, who have noticed a change in animal behaviour especially among elephants. While the quality of food in the forest has deteriorated, the pachyderms seem to have developed a great taste for palpable food, prompting them to raid agricultural fields. They say elephants have passed on this habit to the second generation as well. Also some of the cereal crops attract the elephants. The buffer zone is getting reduced with mushrooming of unauthorised home-stays whose occupants get into the forest after it goes dark and disturb animals in their habitats.

What steps are being taken by the administration?

All encroachments and illegal resorts that came up along the elephant corridor in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve have been removed. Elephants are monitored constantly using radio collar technology and steps are also being taken to ensure that the corridors used by the jumbos are not disturbed. The Madras High Court is also monitoring removal of encroachments. Keeping the MTR and adjoining areas free of encroachments and impediments is critical as nearly 15,000 elephants walk their way from Western Ghats to Eastern Ghats every year and return. The administration makes an effort to provide free passage to the jumbos; else there will be conflicts with humans