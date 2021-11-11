DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2021, 06:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 06:22 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai drew flak from various corners after he was seen carrying out a photo-op while Chennai was suffering from heavy rains and flooding.

Videos of Annamalai, who visited inundated areas of Chennai on a boat, went viral on social media, with many criticising the former IPS officer-turned-politician.

In one particular video, he was seen asking people wading through the flooded street to move aside as they were appearing in the frame.

