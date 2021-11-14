DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

Tamil Nadu has reeled under the fury of a northeast monsoon which is heavier than usual and Chennai city had taken the brunt of the assault.
The spell of rain has lasted for more than a week and the city and some other areas of the state are still experiencing the impact. A number of lives have been lost and a lot of property has been destroyed.
