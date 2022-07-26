DMK leader's speech hailing Christian community for TN's development condemned by state BJP

A month-old statement by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker and DMK leader M Appavu has sparked controversy in the state. In the statement Appavu attributes the development of the state to Christians, and says if Catholic Christians were not present in Tamil Nadu it would have become Bihar, NDTV reported.

After the statement went viral on social media, Tamil Nadu BJP state vice president and spokesperson Narayanan attacked Appavu and called DMK an anti-Hindu party.

On June 28, M Appavu gave a speech at the centenary celebrations of St Paul seminary in Tiruchirapalli.

"If Christian Fathers and Sisters were not there, Tamil Nadu would have been like Bihar. Catholic Fathers and Sisters only helped me to grow to this position today. Tamil Nadu Government is your government. You created this government. Your prayers and fasting formed this government. Catholic Christians and Christian fathers are the main reason for social justice and Dravidian model government," he said in his speech.

"You (Catholic Christians) do not need to depend on anyone. You list out all your problems and give it directly to the Chief Minister. He will not deny anything and will sort out everything. Because the Chief Minister knows you are the reason for this government. It is your government and your chief minister. I am with you in this. If Christians are removed from Tamil Nadu, there will be no development. Catholic Christians are the main reason for Tamil Nadu's development. Today's Tamil Nadu is built on you," he added.

The BJP condemned the issue by questioning the secularism DMK is promoting.

Appavu confirmed that he had given the speech. However, he said that his speech is taken out of context and whatever he said is just history and there should be no politics around it.