DMK minister throws stone at party cadre; Oppn parties condemn act

Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister S M Naser was on Tuesday caught throwing a stone at a DMK cadre while chiding him for not bringing chairs fast so that he can hold a press conference.
The video where the minister is seen throwing a stone at a person with people around him laughing has gone viral on social media.
The incident took place in Tiruvallur district, where Chief Minister M K Stalin will attend an event on Wednesday when Naser was overseeing the arrangements. The video shows the minister asking the DMK cadre to bring chairs fast as only one was brought and when it gets delayed, he picks a stone from the ground and throws at him.
The minister didn’t react to the video. However, Opposition parties like AIADMK and BJP mocked Naser seeking to know whether this was the Dravidian model that Stalin talks about. “Minister Naser tried to attack a cadre by throwing a stone at him. That is the Dravidian model,” AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said.
“In India’s history, has anybody seen a government minister throwing stones at people? Display of this by a @arivalayam party DMK government minister, Thiru Avadi Nasar. Throwing stones at people in frustration. No decency, No decorum & treating people like slaves! That's DMK for you,” BJP chief K Annamalai tweeted.
