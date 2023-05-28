Dog's body exhumed for re-postmortem after allegations of being burnt alive

An over two-month-old body of a dog has been exhumed and re-postmortem examination has been conducted in Kerala's Alappuzha district, following the pet owner's allegation that his neighbour killed it by burning it alive.

The Edathua police in Alappuzha registered a case against a woman and two others under section 429 of the IPC, based on the complaint of the pet's owner, Moncy Jacob.

Also Read | Murder of Kerala hotelier was 'honeytrap attempt' gone wrong, says police

Police sources said that the pet, a local breed, was reported missing on March 13. Later its owner came to know that it was buried at his neighbour's premises. The neighbour's version was that the pet drowned in the well of her premises and hence it was buried. But the pet's owner alleged that the pet was alive when it was taken out of the well and the neighbour killed it by hitting it on the head and burning it alive using kerosene and the burial was a cover-up.

The pet's owner submitted a representation to the district police chief seeking a probe and based on that, the body of the pet was exhumed and a post mortem was conducted by the district veterinary surgeon. Based on the postmortem report further actions would be taken, said the district police.

As per section 429 of the IPC, those found guilty can face up to five years of imprisonment and be charged a fine.