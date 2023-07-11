DVAC files chargesheet against ex-AIADMK minister R Kamaraj in disproportionate assets case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before a local court against former AIADMK minister R Kamaraj and five others in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The charge sheet was filed before the court of Special Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Tiruvarur, over a year after the DVAC filed the DA case against Kamaraj, who was Food Minister in the AIADMK government, and his sons Dr M K Eniyan and K Iban and close associates R Chandrakasan, B Krishnamoorthy and S Udayakumar.

The charge sheet was filed under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, (as amended in 2018) and Indian Penal Code 1860, the DVAC said, adding that it received necessary sanction for prosecuting Kamaraj from Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu.

The FIR said Kamaraj, his sons and associate firms run by the remaining three had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 58 crore during the check period between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2021.

“…It is revealed that the six have committed the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal misconduct, and abetment. The offences committed by Kamaraj is punishable under sections 120 (B) of IPC and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) r/w 12(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended in 2018 for the period between July 26, 2018, and March 31, 2021,” the FIR read.

The investigation disclosed that Kamaraj had acquired shares in NARC and purchased assets through his close associates Chandrakasan, Krishnamoorthy, and Udhayakumar. He also constructed a multi-speciality hospital in the name of Sri Kamatchi Medical Centre for his two sons, disproportionate to the known sources of income for which they could not account satisfactorily.

Kamaraj is the third ex-AIADMK minister to be charged by the DVAC since 2021.