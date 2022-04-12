ED grills Dhinakaran in two-leaves symbol case

Politician T T V Dhinakaran on Tuesday reached the Enforcement Directorate(ED) office here to record his statements in connection with the two leaves symbol bribery case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Election Commission officials were allegedly bribed to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the V.K. Sasikala faction.

Chandrashekhar was recently placed under arrest by the ED in this connection in Tihar Jail. He was questioned at length. The ED then decided to record the statements of Dhinakaran and summoned him.

After being summoned Dhinakaran had said that he will join the probe.

Initially, in 2017 a case under various sections of IPC was lodged by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police against Chandrashekhar and others for allegedly bribing the election commission officials. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of the FIR of the Delhi Police.

After lodging the FIR, the Delhi Police had placed him under arrest in April 2017.

Chandrashekhar had been accused of taking money from Mr Dhinakaran. The money was to be handed over to Election Commission officials later as bribe for getting the AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol for the V.K. Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R.K. Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran was also arrested by the Delhi Police. Later, the police filed a charge sheet against Dhinakaran and Chandrashekhar before Patiala House Courts.

Mallikarjuna, the then treasurer of AIADMK and a close aide of Dhinakaran was also placed under arrest for offering Rs 50 crore to Chandrashekhar in helping them getting the Election symbol.

The ED said investigation in this matter is still on.

