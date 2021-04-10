ED raids in T'gana including against ex-minister's kin

ED raids in Telangana including against ex-minister's kin

Raids are still being conducted, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 22:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it conducted raids in Telangana, including against the son-in-law of former state minister late Nayani Narsimha Reddy, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged fraud in the IMS and ESIC departments of the state.

The central probe agency in a statement said that it has seized a "large amount of incriminating evidence, unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 3 crore, jewellery of Rs 1 crore, blank cheques, property papers and lockers etc" during searches at seven locations in Hyderabad.

Raids are still being conducted, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

Searches were carried out at the residential premises of Dr Devika Rani, Srihari Babu alias Babji, V Srinivas Reddy, the son-in-law of Nayani Narsimha Reddy, Mukunda Reddy, personal secretary to the former minister, M Vinay Reddy, the brother-in-law of Mukunda Reddy, Burra Pramod Reddy and business premises of Omni Medi, it said.

"Unaccounted cash of around Rs 1.50 crore, Rs 1.15 crore, Rs 45 lakh was seized from the residential premises of V Srinivas Reddy, Burra Pramod Reddy and M Vinay Reddy respectively," the ED said.

The agency said it initiated the probe in the case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the then director for IMS (Insurance Medical Services) Dr Devika Rani, her husband Srihari Babu alias Babji of Omni Group and several others on the basis of eight FIRs registered by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau.

The bureau booked them on allegations of financial irregularities in the purchase and supply of medicines and surgical kits, huge price escalation, gross deviations from the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and government norms.

They were also booked for creation of fake indents, fake bills, diversion of medicines, falsification of records among others.

"The scam has generated proceeds of crime of about Rs 100-Rs 200 crore," it alleged. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
Enforcement Directorate
raids

Related videos

What's Brewing

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

 