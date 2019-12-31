Ernakulam tribal youth's body carried for 3 kilometres

Owing to unavailability of transport facilities, the members of tribal hamlet at Ernakulam district in Kerala had to carry the body of a youth of the hamlet, who committed suicide, for about three kilometres through the forest.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission initiated a case and sought report from Kerala government on the incident which took place the other day at Kanjipara tribal hamlet at Kuttampuzha village on the rural parts of the district.

Soman, 37, a member of the hamlet, had committed suicide. Though a police party reached the spot and carried out inquest, they could not provide transport facility as the road to the hamlet situated in the forest area was not motorable.

Hence some members of the hamlet had to carry the body for about three kilometres, to reach the nearest motorable road, using a make shift streture made using bamboo raft.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission chairperson justice Antony Dominic suo moto registered a case and sought report from Kerala Chief Secretary and Ernaulam district collector about the incident.

The tribal hamlet was also said to have no power connection so far.