Espionage racket busted, 7 naval personnel held: Police

PTI
PTI, Amaravati(AP),
  • Dec 20 2019, 14:09pm ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2019, 14:09pm ist
The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday claimed to have busted an espionage racket with links to Pakistan and arrested seven personnel of the Indian Navy in this connection.

A release from police said the Intelligence wing in concert with Central Intelligence agencies and Naval intelligence launched Operation Dolphin's Nose and unearthed the espionage racket.

"An FIR has been lodged and seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the country. Some more suspects are being questioned," the police release said.

An investigation is on, it added, without further details. Police sources here said those arrested were being produced in court on Friday. 

