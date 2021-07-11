Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

Former AIADMK Minister Thoppu N D Venkatachalam and an ex-MP of the party among others joined the ruling DMK here on Sunday.

Besides Venkatachalam, expelled earlier from the party by its top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, former AIADMK MP and MLA PR Sundaram and others joined the DMK in the presence of its President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the party said in a release here.

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK by its top leaders for filing nomination as an independent for the April 6 Assembly polls after being denied ticket to contest the election from the Perundurai seat in Erode district.

Over 100 other AIADMK functionaries from Erode joined the DMK, the release added.