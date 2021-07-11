Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 11 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 15:50 ist
Former AIADMK Minister Thoppu N D Venkatachalam. Credit: Facebook/PERUNDURAIAIADMK

Former AIADMK Minister Thoppu N D Venkatachalam and an ex-MP of the party among others joined the ruling DMK here on Sunday.

Besides Venkatachalam, expelled earlier from the party by its top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, former AIADMK MP and MLA PR Sundaram and others joined the DMK in the presence of its President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the party said in a release here.

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK by its top leaders for filing nomination as an independent for the April 6 Assembly polls after being denied ticket to contest the election from the Perundurai seat in Erode district.

Over 100 other AIADMK functionaries from Erode joined the DMK, the release added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
DMK

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'Don 3'

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'Don 3'

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

What’s a suborbital flight? Aerospace engineer explains

What’s a suborbital flight? Aerospace engineer explains

Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros

Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros

17 years after Virgin Galactic, Branson bound for space

17 years after Virgin Galactic, Branson bound for space

Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought

Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought

 