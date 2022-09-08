Failing to clear NEET exam, Tamil Nadu teen kills self

Failing to clear NEET exam, Tamil Nadu teen kills self

The NEET results were declared on Wednesday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 10:32 ist

A 19-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district allegedly died by suicide after she failed to clear the NEET-UG exams. She was found hanging at her residence.

The NEET results were declared on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
NEET
Suicide
India News

What's Brewing

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Sneak peek into the Central Vista Avenue

Sneak peek into the Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago

Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 