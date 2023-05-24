Fighting disability, Wayanad girl fulfils IAS dream

The 913th rank holder in the Civil Services examinations has more reasons to cheer as she cleared the top examination fighting her disability.

Sherin Shahana, a native of Wayanad in Kerala, who secured the 913th rank is wheel-chair bound.

Shahana, 25, suffered spine injury following a fall from the terrace of her house five years ago. But she continued to chase her dream despite being confined to the wheel-chair.

Shahana’s determination had caught the attention of many noted persons and civil service officers and they also extended much needed moral support and guidance to her.

Unfortunately, when the civil services results came on Tuesday, she is in hospital bed following injuries suffered in a road accident recently. Her sister Jalisha Usman shared the family’s joy through a social media post.

Sherin suffered the spine injury in 2017, just two years after her father’s death. She was bedridden for almost two years. Her mother Amina also has health issues.

Moral support from known persons like UN Environment Programme Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction Muralee Thummarukudy motivated her to prepare for the civil services. She has also cleared NET.

Hailing from a financially weak background, Sherin did her studies up to post-graduation in political science in government schools and colleges, and she is currently pursuing PhD at Calicut University.

6th-rank holder

Gahana Navya James, a native of Kottayam district who secured the sixth rank, wishes to pursue a career in foreign services.

She cleared the Civil Services examination in second attempt. Gahana, a PhD student in international relations at MG University, said she did not go for any coaching to clear the competitive exam.

The rank holder said she mainly relied on newspapers and internet to collect information and the Civil Services examination was cleared in her second attempt.

“I always believe in self study...So, I didn’t go for any coaching. I read newspapers since childhood and try to evolve my own opinion on various issues and developments. I think, it has helped me a lot in the exams,” she told reporters.

“Being a public servant or a civil servant was my childhood dream,” she said. She had secured first rank in degree and post-graduate levels.

