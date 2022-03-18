Flaws detected in construction of Kochi metro pillar

A flaw has been detected in the construction of one of the pillars of the Kochi metro rail.

The flaw in the construction a pier at Pathadipalam in the city was noticed about a month back during a routine inspection of the track. Further studies found that there were flaws during the piling work as there was a gap between the pile and surface of the rock.

Sources said that the restoration works could be carried out without affecting the services. Trains were operating at a lower speed at the stretch after the flaw was noticed.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation carried out the Kochi Metro work. Former DMRC principal advisor E Sreedharan said that it was not known how the flaw happened. DMRC would study how it happened, he said.

