Flood alert issued to people on banks of Bhavani river

Flood alert issued to people living on banks of Bhavani river

Nilgiris district has been experiencing incessant rains for the last couple of days and excess water is flowing into Pilloor dam

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jul 23 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A flood alert was sounded on Friday to the people living on the banks of the Bhavani River near Mettupalayam in the district following the release of inflow of surplus water from Pilloor Dam due to incessant rains in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.

Nilgiris district has been experiencing incessant rains for the last couple of days and excess water is flowing into Pilloor dam, the capacity of which has reached 97 feet as against the full capacity of 100 feet.

Considering the safety of the dam, 14,000 cusecs water is being released to the river, by opening four sluice gates, as inflow crossed 15,000 cusecs around 3 AM, official sources said.

The administration sounded the alert to the people living on the banks, even as senior Revenue officials visited the area and reviewed the safety measures and made arrangements to accommodate in marriage halls and schools, they said.

People in the areas in Thekkampatti, Nellithurai, Mettupalayam, Alankombu and Sirumugai were also asked to move to higher places, following the overflowing of Bhavani river, through public address system, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Flood
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice

Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice

Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home

Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home

See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide

See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide

 