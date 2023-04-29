G Parameshwara recovering from head injury

Former Karnataka DyCM Parameshwara recovering from head injury sustained in stone pelting during poll rally

The former state Congress chief got a deep wound on the head when a miscreant threw a stone at him at Bhairenahalli in Koratagere Taluk on Friday

PTI
PTI, Tumakuru (KTK),
  • Apr 29 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 13:35 ist
Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara who sustained a head injury during a roadshow in a village in this district in a stone-pelting incident is recovering, doctors treating him said on Saturday.

The former state Congress chief got a deep wound on the head when a miscreant threw a stone at him at Bhairenahalli in Koratagere Taluk on Friday.

He is contesting the May 10 Assembly elections from Koratagere.

Also read: The rise and fall of the first Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka

Soon after the injury, a profusely bleeding Parameshwara was rushed to a nearby Primary Health Centre, and thereafter taken to another hospital for further treatment. A team of doctors was now monitoring his condition at his residence.

The Congress leader is expected to meet his supporters and well-wishers on Saturday. According to his close confidantes, this was the third occasion when stone pelting happened during election time.

The first time was when he was participating in an election rally with the Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge and the second incident took place when he was heading to file his nomination papers.

